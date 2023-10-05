Thursday, October 5, 2023
type here...

US shoots down armed Turkish drone in Syria

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The United States on Thursday shot down an armed Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle after coming close to American troops in northeastern Syria, the Pentagon said.

This is the first time U.S. forces have brought down an aircraft of NATO ally Turkey.

The U.S. military also added that officials repeatedly warned Ankara about flying drones near U.S. troops.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Pentagon said Thursday the U.S. F-16 fighter jet shot down an armed Turkish drone that came within 500 meters (yards) of American troops.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, called it a “regrettable incident” and said U.S. troops were forced to go to bunkers for safety as Turkey bombed targets nearby.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Turkish counterpart and stressed the importance of close coordination between their two countries to prevent any risk to American forces or to the global coalition’s mission to defeat Islamic State militants in the region, Ryder said.

A Turkish defense ministry official said the drone that was shot down did not belong to the Turkish armed forces, but did not say whose property it was.

Some sources reported that it was ANKA-S unmanned aerial vehicle with satellite control capability.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog