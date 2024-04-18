Thursday, April 18, 2024
US Air Force B-1B bombers arrive at Incirlik base in Türkiye

Photo by Emma Anderson

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers executed a routine training mission, designated as Bomber Task Force 24-2, flying from Morón Air Base, Spain, to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, on April 15, 2024, fostering crucial cooperation amidst regional tensions.

The Air Force said in a release that during the mission, the American aircraft seamlessly integrated with Turkish fighter jets, showcasing the strength of bilateral military partnerships. Upon arrival at Incirlik, the U.S. bombers are slated to engage in additional training activities in collaboration with Turkish forces.

Colonel Kevin Lord, Commander of the 39th Air Base Wing, expressed gratitude to the Turkish hosts for their pivotal role in facilitating this essential training opportunity, highlighting the enduring commitment to regional security and stability shared between the U.S. and Turkey.

U.S. European Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, and officials from the 39th Air Base Wing emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts with the Turkish Ministry of Defense, underscoring the role of bi-lateral training in promoting cooperation and collective defense in the region.

Bomber Task Force 24-2 forms part of the Large Scale Global Exercise 2024, a comprehensive training initiative aimed at enhancing interoperability and mutual understanding among Allies and partners to address shared security challenges effectively.

Throughout the deployment, the U.S. bombers and supporting personnel will engage in a series of missions alongside Allies and partners, facilitating dynamic force employment in the European theater.

Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant.

