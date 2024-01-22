US Army prepares Soldiers for cold weather operations

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians from the U.S. Army recently conducted intensive training in Alaska’s frigid climate.

This training, undertaken in collaboration with the 65th Ordnance Company (EOD) on Fort Wainwright, aimed to prepare EOD specialists for cold weather operations and addressed various challenges posed by the harsh environment.

EOD technicians from the Fort Drum-based 760th Ordnance Company (EOD) participated in the Cold Weather Indoctrination Course, held in December. This training involved essential skills such as constructing improvised shelters, creating fighting positions, navigating on snowshoes, and cooking in subzero temperatures.

The training also included assessing the impact of cold weather on explosives, comparing their effectiveness in both freezing temperatures and normal conditions. Additionally, the EOD specialists explored methods for dislodging stuck rounds from an M777 Howitzer barrel during extreme cold.

The 760th EOD Company plays a vital role in supporting military operations worldwide and responds to domestic missions across the northeastern United States. Part of the 192nd EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group, and the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, this company is a crucial component of the U.S. military’s versatile CBRNE formation.

On Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely, Alaska, the 65th EOD Company provides support to the 11th Airborne Division and other organizations requiring EOD assistance. This region encompasses vast training areas, including Donnelly Training Area, Yukon Training Areas, and Tanana Flats Training Areas. The 65th EOD Company also extends its support to civilian and federal law enforcement throughout northern Alaska.

Despite the numerous challenges presented by the extreme Arctic environment, both EOD companies remain committed to finding innovative solutions and regaining Arctic dominance. Their collaboration and training efforts serve to strengthen their capabilities and readiness for any mission.