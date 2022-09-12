US Armed Forces order more Carl-Gustaf weapon systems

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab has announced that it has received an order for Carl-Gustaf ammunition and AT4CS RS systems for U.S. Armed Forces.

The details were given in a 7 September media release, to announce the order value is USD 81.8 million (SEK 812.7 million) and deliveries will take place during 2024.

The delivery order is signed within an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) framework agreement signed in 2019 between Saab and the U.S. Army that allows the customer to place orders for Carl-Gustaf ammunition and the single-shot AT4 shoulder-fired weapon systems during a five-year period.

The Carl-Gustaf ammunition and AT4 systems within this order will be used by the U.S. Army, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and U.S. Marine Corps.

“We are proud to provide the U.S. Army, U.S. SOCOM and U.S. Marine Corps with a world-class, battlefield proven and effective multi-purpose shoulder fired capability (anti-armor, anti-structure, anti-personnel and illumination). Most importantly, Saab’s Carl-Gustaf and AT4 weapon systems will continue to provide warfighters with a significant lethal overmatch capability when engaging armored and dismounted threat forces on current and future battlefields,” said Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S.

Saab’s Carl-Gustaf system (designated MAAWS in the U.S.) has a long and proven record with the U.S. military. The reloadable, multi-purpose system has been in service in the U.S. since 1990 and a program of record for the U.S. Army since 2013. In 2018, the U.S. Army announced it would acquire the latest version of the weapon, the Carl-Gustaf M4 (designated M3A1 in the U.S.).