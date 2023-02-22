US Air Force awards contract for advanced propellers

Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, has secured a $135 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) award for the advanced propellers.

As noted by the company, the U.S. Air Force granted the award, which includes producing NP2000 propeller systems, spare parts, and engineering support services.

“Reliability and maintainability are important to our customers,” said Quinlan Lyte, senior director for propeller systems at Collins Aerospace. “We are retrofitting the Air Force’s fleet to improve performance, increase flight safety, and lower operating cost.”

The NP2000 propeller system is designed to modernize the C-130 Hercules and E-2 Hawkeye. The composite blades can be removed individually without removing the entire system, decreasing maintenance time and extending the lifecycle of aircraft fleets.

Work will be performed in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.