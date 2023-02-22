Wednesday, February 22, 2023
type here...

US Air Force awards contract for advanced propellers

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Jamie Spaulding

Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, has secured a $135 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) award for the advanced propellers.

As noted by the company, the U.S. Air Force granted the award, which includes producing NP2000 propeller systems, spare parts, and engineering support services.

“Reliability and maintainability are important to our customers,” said Quinlan Lyte, senior director for propeller systems at Collins Aerospace. “We are retrofitting the Air Force’s fleet to improve performance, increase flight safety, and lower operating cost.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The NP2000 propeller system is designed to modernize the C-130 Hercules and E-2 Hawkeye. The composite blades can be removed individually without removing the entire system, decreasing maintenance time and extending the lifecycle of aircraft fleets.

Work will be performed in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine