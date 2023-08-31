Ukrainian military receives upgraded Kozak-2M1 armored vehicles

Ukraine’s Armed Forces reportedly received an improved version of the Kozak-2M1 armored vehicle.

The Militarnyi reported on Thursday that the Ukrainian military has received an upgraded Kozak-2M1 armored vehicle armed with a new remote weapon station.

The armored vehicle received a lightweight remote-controlled gun turret with a 14.5mm KPVT machine gun.

“A machine gun of this caliber is a powerful weapon, as it poses a threat not only to enemy personnel, but also to fortifications and even armored vehicles. Bullets of this caliber can pierce brickwork or the armor of most lightly armored vehicles used by the Russians,” the report said.

The turret is equipped with high-performance optical sensors that have several surveillance channels, one of which appears to be thermal imaging.

It is also interesting that, in addition to the gunner, the driver of the new armored vehicle also received digital surveillance devices.

The Kozak-2M1 is the second generation of local-developed Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicles.