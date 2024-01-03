Wednesday, January 3, 2024
type here...

Ukrainian artillery neutralize Russian recon drone crew

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

In a recent operation on the Southern Ukrainian front, operators from one of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) units detected an enemy reconnaissance crew operating the “ZALA” Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

The Ukrainian artillery successfully targeted the location of Russian operators of ZALA UAV in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Swiftly responding to the threat, the operators adjusted the fire of the HIMARS artillery system belonging to the Defense Forces, targeting the hostile Russian UAV crew.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The detected UAV, identified as the ZALA 421-16E2, is developed by the Russian company ZALA AERO and boasts a distinctive “flying wing” design. This reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle is equipped with a daylight camera featuring a powerful 60x optical zoom capability along with a thermal imaging module.

Notably, the UAV exhibits an impressive flight endurance of up to 4 hours, allowing for prolonged reconnaissance missions. To ensure a secure landing, it utilizes a parachute descent mechanism coupled with an air cushion, significantly minimizing the risk of damage during the landing process.

As a result of the precision fire, the UAV crew, their transport, and the unmanned aircraft itself were effectively destroyed.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian Air Forces intercept all Russian ‘hypersonic’ missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
The Ukrainian Air Forces have reported successfully neutralizing a barrage of Russian 'hypersonic' missiles, countering a replicated assault by the aggressor early on January...

Ukrainian troops blow up Russia’s newest radar system

Army

Ukraine’s Leopard 2 tanks face repair hurdles

Army

Russian strategic bombers target Ukrainian cities

Aviation

China shows its drone-killing monster in action

Army

US Navy Sea Hawks sink Houthi boats in the Red Sea

Maritime Security
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.