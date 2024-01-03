Ukrainian artillery neutralize Russian recon drone crew

In a recent operation on the Southern Ukrainian front, operators from one of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) units detected an enemy reconnaissance crew operating the “ZALA” Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

The Ukrainian artillery successfully targeted the location of Russian operators of ZALA UAV in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Swiftly responding to the threat, the operators adjusted the fire of the HIMARS artillery system belonging to the Defense Forces, targeting the hostile Russian UAV crew.

The detected UAV, identified as the ZALA 421-16E2, is developed by the Russian company ZALA AERO and boasts a distinctive “flying wing” design. This reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle is equipped with a daylight camera featuring a powerful 60x optical zoom capability along with a thermal imaging module.

Notably, the UAV exhibits an impressive flight endurance of up to 4 hours, allowing for prolonged reconnaissance missions. To ensure a secure landing, it utilizes a parachute descent mechanism coupled with an air cushion, significantly minimizing the risk of damage during the landing process.

As a result of the precision fire, the UAV crew, their transport, and the unmanned aircraft itself were effectively destroyed.