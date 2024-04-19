Friday, April 19, 2024
type here...

Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashes after night strike on Ukraine

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A Tu-22M3 Backfire swing-wing bomber crashed in the Stavropol Krai of Russia, shortly after conducting a missile strike on Ukraine, as reported by Russian media outlets.

According to Governor Vladimir Vladimirov, the aircraft went down in the Chervonogvardeisky district of Stavropol Krai, with the pilots ejecting from the plane. Search and rescue teams have located the pilots and are transporting them to a medical facility. One pilot is still missing.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber, returning to base after completing its mission. Initial reports suggest that technical malfunction may have caused the crash.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Video footage circulating on social media depicts the Tu-22M3 engulfed in flames as it fell into a field near a populated area.

Additionally, Ukrainian officials have stated that air defense units of the Ukrainian Air Force, in coordination with the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), successfully intercepted and shot down the Tu-22M3 bomber – a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles.

The Tupolev Tu-22M3, also known as the “Backfire” by NATO, is a supersonic bomber developed by the Tupolev Design Bureau in the 1960s. Russia uses the Tu-22M3 for conducting airstrikes in various theaters, including Ukraine, using outdated anti-ship missiles like the Kh-22. However, due to their poor accuracy and excessive power, these strikes often result in civilian casualties.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian air defense systems in Crimea

Dylan Malyasov -
On April 17, Ukrainian forces launched a series of missile strikes targeting the Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi, located in the occupied Crimea. The precision...

Iran unveils new long-range air defense system at military parade

Army

US B-52 bombers land at international airport

Aviation

US Air Force B-1B bombers arrive at Incirlik base in Türkiye

Aviation

US to start mass production of new Booker combat vehicles

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.