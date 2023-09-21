Ukrainian Soldiers seize Russian reconnaissance drone

Ukrainian military released a video on Thursday claiming that its forces have captured a modern Russian reconnaissance drone.

The video, shared on Telegram by the Engineer Reconnaissance Platoon of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, showed a captured ZALA 421-16 drone.

“During aerial surveillance, an enemy Zala 421-16E2 reconnaissance drone in very good condition was discovered,” said Soldiers in a Telegram post.

The military said the drone was handed over to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

ZALA 421-16 is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to use in various missions, including tactical reconnaissance, surveillance of remote land and sea areas, intelligence, aerial survey, search and detection of poachers, monitoring and control, infrastructure security and emergency assistance.

The drone features a flying wing design and is equipped with two rotor blades. It has a length of 900mm, a wing span of 1,810mm and a maximum take-off weight of 6.5kg. It is installed with a 21,000mAh battery.