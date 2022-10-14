Ukraine’s soccer club buys hovercraft for Ukrainian border guards

FC Dynamo Kyiv, one of Ukraine’s most prized soccer clubs, has bought a new hovercraft for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The Border Guard said in a release that Dynamo’s players Georgy Bushchan, Vladyslav Supryaga and Valentin Morgun, together with the Vice President of the club Vitaly Sivkov, personally handed over a modern hovercraft to the border service unit.

“The first vice-president of the football club Vitaliy Sivkov personally handed over the documents and keys to the hovercraft to the Deputy Head of the State Border Service Serhiy Serdyuk. The border guards were also visited by the players of Dynamo, Giorgiy Bushchan, Vladyslav Supryaga, and Valentyn Morgun,” the news release says.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian border guards were the first to face the invader and are now performing one of the most important tasks – controlling the border line, responding to enemy activity near the borders, protecting Ukraine’s land from insidious and cynical attacks by Russia.

Civilian casualties of the ongoing war, now in its eighth month, are nearing 16,000, including more than 6,220 killed and over 9,370 injured, according to UN figures released this week.