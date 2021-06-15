Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Ukraine unveils advanced version of Soviet-era tank destroyer

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Oleksandr Naumenko / International Exhibition Center

The Kyiv-based state design bureau Luch debuted its upgraded version of the Soviet-era Shturm-S self-propelled anti-tank guided missile system on Tuesday at the Arms and Security exhibition.

The new missile system called the Barrier-S and armed with a semi-automatic command to line-of-sight anti-tank missiles. It offers a high rate of fire, a range of 6 km, and is protected against electronic countermeasures.

The improved combat vehicle is intended to destroy modern main battle tanks, light armored vehicles, small ships, low-flying aerial targets.

The basic Barrier-S guided weapon system components include a combat vehicle, anti-tank guided missiles (RK-2P, RK-2POF), modern guidance system on a gyro-stabilized platform.

Photo by Oleksandr Naumenko / International Exhibition Center

Luch says the new combat vehicle is intended to destroy primarily modern armored targets with combined, carried or monolithic armor especially with explosive reactive armor (ERA). Barrier-S has already attracted the interest of the Ukrainian military and a number of potential buyers who are now using old Soviet equipment.

Courtesy Image

