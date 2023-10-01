Sunday, October 1, 2023
Ukraine to get more French-made Caesar howitzers

On Thursday, representatives of the French government and defense industry arrived in Kyiv, including representatives of the French firm Nexter Systems, which, for example, produces long-range Caesar cannons that have already been donated to Ukraine.

During the meeting with the Ukrainian colleagues, the prospects for cooperation were discussed, and the experience gained in conditions of war.

CEO of Nexter Group Nicolas Chamussy stated that France is rapidly moving to expand its domestic production capacity of Caesar 155mm truck-mounted artillery and added that that Ukraine could receive more self-propelled howitzers.

“Caesar is very powerful and adapted for use by your military. Therefore, I assume that there will be more Caesar deliveries. We have introduced fundamental changes in the industrial process to increase production capabilities. Since the beginning of the war, we have tripled the production of Caesar and doubled the production of ammunition. Our common goal is to help Ukraine,” said Nicolas Chamussy.

Ouest France reported that due to these meetings, France is ready to supply Ukraine with additional artillery systems and ammunition and to launch some joint projects in the defense industry.

According to the report, KNDS, an Amsterdam-based joint venture between Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Nexter, will supply Ukraine with six additional Caesar self-propelled howitzers.

