Ukraine unveils secret production of new Bohdana artillery systems

Ukraine has lifted the veil on its covert military manufacturing, revealing the production of state-of-the-art artillery systems, including the NATO-standard Bohdana self-propelled howitzer, as showcased by the Ukrainian Armor company.

In a rare glimpse into the secretive production process, journalists from AP were granted access to witness a stage of the manufacturing process of the Bohdana 3.0, a cutting-edge wheeled 155mm self-propelled howitzer.

Within the confines of a production facility, preparations were underway to integrate the wheeled chassis with the artillery system.

The achievement of outputting six Bohdana self-propelled howitzers per month, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky on his official Telegram channel last year, underscores the nation’s commitment to advancing its defense capabilities and fostering indigenous defense industrial capabilities.

The 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer represents a collaborative effort between two key players in the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries: the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Building Plant and Ukrainian Armor, the latter serving as a subcontractor.

The Bohdana, based on a 6×6 and 8×8 wheeled chassis, including the latest 3.0 version using the Tatra PHOENIX 8×8 chassis, embodies Ukraine’s ingenuity and innovation in the realm of artillery systems. Its design and capabilities position it as a formidable asset for the nation’s defense forces, offering mobility, firepower, and versatility on the modern battlefield.

