BAE Systems secures $317M contract for M109 howitzer services

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a new contract award to BAE Systems for the continuation of system technical services for the M109 family of self-propelled howitzers.

Valued at $317.9 million, this contract underscores the critical role played by the M109 howitzer in modern warfare and the ongoing commitment to its maintenance and readiness.

Dan Furber, director of ground vehicle production for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business, highlighted the importance of the M109 on the battlefield, referring to it as the “King of Battle.” Its firepower and maneuverability make it a formidable asset, essential for dominating the modern battlefield.

The services provided by BAE Systems will enable the U.S. Army to maintain a high level of operational readiness, ensuring that this powerful capability remains available for deployment whenever called upon.

Under the terms of the contract, work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 7, 2029. This ensures flexibility and adaptability to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. Army and its M109 fleet.

The M109, an American 155 mm turreted self-propelled howitzer, has been in service since the early 1960s, gradually evolving and being upgraded to meet modern battlefield requirements. As the most common Western indirect-fire support weapon in maneuver brigades of armored and mechanized infantry divisions, its significance cannot be overstated.

With a crew of four, including the section chief/commander, driver, gunner, and ammunition handler/loader, the M109 remains a vital component of the U.S. Army’s artillery arsenal. Its versatility and firepower continue to play a crucial role in ensuring battlefield superiority and mission success.