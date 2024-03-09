Saturday, March 9, 2024
type here...

France expands Rafale fighter jet production

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Joshua Williams

French aviation company Dassault is ramping up production of its modern Rafale fighter jets due to a significant increase in orders.

According to reports from La Tribune, the company aims to reach a production rate of 3 Rafale aircraft per month in 2024. This step is driven by a substantial portfolio of export orders and domestic contracts placed by the French Armed Forces.

Following a surge in Rafale orders (18 in 2024, 60 in 2023, and 92 in 2022), Dassault Aviation has geared up to accelerate the production pace of the tricolor combat aircraft.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“We are transitioning to producing 3 aircraft per month from a rate that was lower by units in 2020 when production was stagnant,” explained Eric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation.

Despite sluggish production rates from 2022 through the end of 2023, Dassault secured orders for the production of 211 Rafale fighter jets. Among these, 141 will be exported, while 70 are designated for the French Armed Forces.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan unveils new Haider main battle tank

Dylan Malyasov -
Pakistan's Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) held the roll-out ceremony of the inaugural serial production batch of the Haider Main Battle Tank. Attended by Pakistan Army...

Spanish Army receives Castor advanced combat vehicles

Army

Ukraine blows up one of Russia’s most modern electronic warfare system

Army

Russia unveils Shahed drone production line for the first time

Aviation

Canadian armored vehicle maker invests $65M in new facility

Army

Ukrainian troops blow up Russian counter-battery radar

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.