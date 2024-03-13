European missile maker reports net profit spike in 2023

In Paris, MBDA, a leading European missile manufacturer, held its annual press conference, shedding light on its achievements in 2023 and outlining its strategies to tackle future challenges in an increasingly complex international landscape.

CEO Eric Béranger emphasized MBDA’s commitment to European cooperation, a cornerstone of its identity since its inception. He underscored the company’s evolution into a global leader and emphasized the necessity of adapting to evolving environments while fostering collaboration, especially within Europe, to meet the dynamic demands of customers and allies.

Throughout 2023, MBDA secured significant contracts both domestically and internationally. These included orders for Aster missiles in France and Italy, Akeron MP and Mistral 3 for France, Enforcer for Germany, CAMM-ER for Italy, Sea Viper evolution for the UK, and Mistral 3 for Spain. Notably, MBDA also secured major contracts in Europe, such as CAMM orders in Poland and Sweden, and the refurbishment of SCALP missiles for Greece, highlighting the importance of comprehensive defense solutions in an increasingly uncertain world.

The events of the past year underscored the critical need for multi-layered air defense systems, with conflicts revealing emerging warfare trends like the use of drones. MBDA’s innovative response to this, Sky Warden, addresses the full spectrum of unmanned aerial threats.

Looking ahead, MBDA remains committed to innovation and preparedness for future threats. Initiatives such as FC/ASW development in collaboration with Italy, France, and the UK, and the Hydis² consortium for hypersonic effector development, demonstrate MBDA’s proactive stance in addressing evolving challenges.

To meet increasing demand and ensure readiness, MBDA is ramping up production rates for various missile systems while investing heavily in future technologies. The company’s commitment to hiring over 2,600 new employees in 2024 underscores its dedication to remaining a trusted partner for its customers.

In 2023, MBDA saw substantial growth in its financial performance, with total revenues reaching €4.5 billion ($4.9 billion), reflecting its position as a leading player in the defense industry. The company also achieved a new record in order intake, totaling €9.9 billion ($10.8 billion), underscoring the strong demand for its innovative defense solutions.

Additionally, the backlog surged to €28 billion ($30.6 billion), indicating a robust pipeline of projects and contracts, further solidifying MBDA’s position in the global defense market.

Moreover, MBDA is actively engaging at the European level, supporting initiatives like the European Defense Industrial Strategy to strengthen European defense capabilities collectively.