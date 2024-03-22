Ukraine to get additional Leopard 2 tanks from Spain

The Spanish Ministry of Defense has announced plans to send additional Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The decision entails the overhaul and commissioning of 19 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks, which will be deployed to reinforce Ukraine’s frontline forces.

The selected contractor for this critical endeavor is General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) Santa Bárbara Sistemas, tasked with the refurbishment and restoration of the Leopard 2A4 tanks to operational readiness.

Located at the company’s factory in Alcalá de Guadaira, Seville, the comprehensive overhaul process involves assessing each unit’s condition, disassembling components, replacing defective parts, and ensuring full functionality on the battlefield.

This initiative marks the second batch of military assistance provided by the Spanish government to Ukraine, underscoring Spain’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty amid escalating tensions.

As per reports from ABC España, the Spanish government intends to complete the delivery of the 19 additional Leopard 2A4 tanks by September 2024, augmenting the existing fleet previously deployed to Ukraine.

Approval for the delivery of these additional tanks was granted by the Interministerial Board for Trade and Control of Defense Material and Dual-Use Technologies (Jimddu), reflecting a concerted effort to reinforce Ukraine’s defense capabilities. The initial batch of ten Leopard 2A4 tanks was delivered to Ukraine in 2023.

Ten tanks are currently undergoing refurbishment at the Santa Bárbara Sistemas facility, with completion expected by June. The remaining nine tanks are slated for refurbishment and are scheduled to be ready for deployment by September 2024.