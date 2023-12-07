Thursday, December 7, 2023
type here...

UAE wants to buy US-made LCMR counter battery radar

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Courtesy Photo

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has formally expressed its intent to procure eighteen (18) AN/TPQ-50 Lightweight Counter Mortar Radar (LCMR) – man-portable versions from the United States, as per an announcement by the U.S. State Department.

The primary objective of the LCMR is to track mortar and artillery rounds effectively. This cutting-edge system is adept at identifying hostile fire threats, tracking and pinpointing the weapon’s position, and aiding soldiers in monitoring their own ‘friendly’ fire by providing precise data on the impact points of their rounds.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency reports that the State Department has greenlit the proposed Foreign Military Sale to the UAE, encompassing AN/TPQ-50 Radar and associated equipment, with an estimated cost of $85 million.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The envisioned sale aims to bolster efforts in safeguarding critical infrastructure, high-value civilian assets, military installations, and forces against rocket, artillery, and mortar (RAM) threats, as well as unmanned aerial system threats. Beyond enhancing security, this collaboration is poised to strengthen the political and military ties between the United States and the UAE. Simultaneously, it will elevate the UAE’s capabilities in executing military and civil defense operations, aligning with U.S. national interests.

The TPQ-50 radars will play a pivotal role in enabling the UAE to identify and respond to incoming threats from hostile nations or agents of adversary nations. The UAE’s readiness to seamlessly integrate this advanced equipment and services into its armed forces underscores its commitment to fortifying its defense capabilities.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Poland prepares military response to militarization of Kaliningrad enclave

Dylan Malyasov -
Despite Moscow's continual rhetoric about NATO military base advancements drawing closer to the Russian border, the Kremlin has actively invested in the militarization of...

Egypt unveils new multiple rocket launcher

Army

Ukrainian Bradley withstands missile hit during Russian attack

Army

Ukrainian troops blow up Russian Gecko air defense system

Army

Ukraine shot down Russian Su-24 in Black Sea

Aviation

Taiwan expands F-CK-1 fighter jet arsenal with new missile

Aviation

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.