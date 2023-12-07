UAE wants to buy US-made LCMR counter battery radar

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has formally expressed its intent to procure eighteen (18) AN/TPQ-50 Lightweight Counter Mortar Radar (LCMR) – man-portable versions from the United States, as per an announcement by the U.S. State Department.

The primary objective of the LCMR is to track mortar and artillery rounds effectively. This cutting-edge system is adept at identifying hostile fire threats, tracking and pinpointing the weapon’s position, and aiding soldiers in monitoring their own ‘friendly’ fire by providing precise data on the impact points of their rounds.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency reports that the State Department has greenlit the proposed Foreign Military Sale to the UAE, encompassing AN/TPQ-50 Radar and associated equipment, with an estimated cost of $85 million.

The envisioned sale aims to bolster efforts in safeguarding critical infrastructure, high-value civilian assets, military installations, and forces against rocket, artillery, and mortar (RAM) threats, as well as unmanned aerial system threats. Beyond enhancing security, this collaboration is poised to strengthen the political and military ties between the United States and the UAE. Simultaneously, it will elevate the UAE’s capabilities in executing military and civil defense operations, aligning with U.S. national interests.

The TPQ-50 radars will play a pivotal role in enabling the UAE to identify and respond to incoming threats from hostile nations or agents of adversary nations. The UAE’s readiness to seamlessly integrate this advanced equipment and services into its armed forces underscores its commitment to fortifying its defense capabilities.