U.S. tells Congress of plans to sell long-range weapons to Morocco

The Pentagon’s top arms broker announced that the U.S. State Department has approved Morocco’s request to buy M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOW).

According to a Defense Security Cooperation Agency statement, the two deals will cost as much as $524.2 million and $250 million, including related equipment and tactical missiles.

The US approved sales of 18 HIMARS launchers, 40 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), 36 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS), 40 AGM-154 glide bombs and related equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa,” the statement added.

Also added that Morocco intends to use the JSOW on its F-16, multi-role fighter aircraft and will provide enhanced capabilities in effective defense of critical sea lanes.