Wednesday, April 12, 2023
type here...

U.S. tells Congress of plans to sell long-range weapons to Morocco

NewsArmyAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Michael Ammons

The Pentagon’s top arms broker announced that the U.S. State Department has approved Morocco’s request to buy M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOW).

According to a Defense Security Cooperation Agency statement, the two deals will cost as much as $524.2 million and $250 million, including related equipment and tactical missiles.

The US approved sales of 18 HIMARS launchers, 40 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), 36 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS), 40 AGM-154 glide bombs and related equipment.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa,” the statement added.

Also added that Morocco intends to use the JSOW on its F-16, multi-role fighter aircraft and will provide enhanced capabilities in effective defense of critical sea lanes.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the executive editor of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine