Wednesday, May 26, 2021
U.S. Navy awards contract to Huntington Ingalls for REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicle

By Colton Jones
U.S. Navy personnel deploy a REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicle.

The U.S. Navy announced it has reached an agreement with America’s largest military shipbuilding company Huntington Ingalls for two REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).

“REMUS UUVs have been used by the U.S. Navy for their defense operations for more than 20 years,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group in HII’s Technical Solutions division. “We are pleased to provide them with the new REMUS 300 to support their critical national security missions.”

The two-man portable, small-class UUV offers swappable energy modules with up to 10, 20 or 30 hours of endurance. The open architecture and modularity allow REMUS 300 to be tailored to specific mission requirements and enable spiral development and upgrades as technology evolves.

Delivery of the commercial REMUS 300 UUVs is scheduled for mid-2022.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

