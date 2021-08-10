Wednesday, August 11, 2021
type here...

U.S. Marines’ huge new CH-53K helicopter enters initial operational test

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Lance Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command announced on Tuesday that the new CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter from Sikorsky for the United States Marine Corps officially enters Initial Operational Test and Evaluation.

“The CH-53K King Stallion officially enters Initial Operational Test and Evaluation as the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations vertical, long-range, heavy-lift, logistics backbone,” the command said in a Twitter post-Tuesday.

The CH-53K King Stallion is the premier heavy-lift helicopter ever built by the United States government. It is an all-new heavy-lift helicopter that will expand the fleet’s ability to move more material more rapidly. That power comes from three new General Electric T-408 engines, which are more powerful and more fuel-efficient than the T-64 engines currently outfitted on the CH-53E.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The CH-53K will replace the CH-53E “Super Stallion,” which has served the Marine Corps for 40 years, and will transport Marines, heavy equipment and supplies during ship-to-shore movement in support of amphibious assault and subsequent operations ashore. It will support a range of military missions, including humanitarian aid, troop and equipment/cargo transport, and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC).

The helicopter can perform missions in the modern battlefield and also support special operations forces, and combat search and rescue (CSAR) operations.

The CH-53K fleet will be inducted into service between 2023 and 2024.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine