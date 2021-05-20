U.S. Army shows its ‘sniper tanks’

The U.S. Army has released a 30-seconds video that showed some unusual tactics of using Abrams tanks and Bradley combat vehicles.

The tweet with video, which includes footage of “sniper tanks”, shows Abrams tank and Bradley fighting vehicle, which are hiding in the folds of the terrain and dense overgrowth.

Thanks to camouflage, combat vehicles are almost invisible and look like a sniper squad that is hiding in the bushes in anticipation of the enemy.

Typically, the M1 Abrams closes with and destroys enemy forces using mobility, firepower, and shock effect while providing the Warfighter lethality, survivability, and fightability necessary to defeat advanced threats well into the future.

In a post on Twitter, Army also gets to thinking, “What’s more terrifying than seeing a tank fire at you?”

The M1A2 Abrams, which has been battle tested during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, can reach speed in excess of 40 miles per hour, and its main gun has a range in excess of 2 miles.

The main battle tank is armed with a 120mm cannon, and two machine guns.