Türkiye conducts successful tests of new glide bombs

Türkiye’s leading defense firm, Aselsan, recently completed successful tests of its latest innovation – the TOLUN GPS/INS guided munition carried on the Smart Pneumatic Quad Rack (SADAK-4T).

From an F-16 fighter jet equipped with the SADAK-4T launch platform, four TOLUN precision-guided glide bombs were launched, accurately striking four different targets.

These successful strikes, conducted from a distance of 30 kilometers, demonstrate Turkey’s enhanced capabilities in utilizing its air force to deliver precise and covert strikes against enemy targets.

The TOLUN munition boasts the capability to penetrate reinforced concrete targets with its high precision hit capability and specialized nose structure, making it effective against strategic targets across various combat scenarios.

According to engineers at Aselsan, the integration of SADAK-4T and TOLUN enables a single combat aircraft to engage up to eight different targets simultaneously, further enhancing Turkey’s aerial combat effectiveness.