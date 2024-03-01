Friday, March 1, 2024
type here...

Türkiye conducts successful tests of new glide bombs

NewsAviationVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Türkiye’s leading defense firm, Aselsan, recently completed successful tests of its latest innovation – the TOLUN GPS/INS guided munition carried on the Smart Pneumatic Quad Rack (SADAK-4T).

From an F-16 fighter jet equipped with the SADAK-4T launch platform, four TOLUN precision-guided glide bombs were launched, accurately striking four different targets.

These successful strikes, conducted from a distance of 30 kilometers, demonstrate Turkey’s enhanced capabilities in utilizing its air force to deliver precise and covert strikes against enemy targets.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The TOLUN munition boasts the capability to penetrate reinforced concrete targets with its high precision hit capability and specialized nose structure, making it effective against strategic targets across various combat scenarios.

According to engineers at Aselsan, the integration of SADAK-4T and TOLUN enables a single combat aircraft to engage up to eight different targets simultaneously, further enhancing Turkey’s aerial combat effectiveness.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia uses newest Su-57 jet to strike targets in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
The Russian Air Force reportedly used their latest Su-57 fighter jets in recent combat operations, targeting Ukrainian military positions in the East of Ukraine. On...

Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense system overturns on road

Army

Russians test captured Bradley fighting vehicle

Army

Netherlands to purchase DITA howitzers for Ukraine

Army

Russian army receives new batch of BMP-1AM fighting vehicles

Army

Venezuela receives Iranian-made Peykaap missile boats

Maritime Security
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.