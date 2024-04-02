Ukraine strikes Russian positions with mysterious munition

Russian soldiers have released footage of an attack on their positions near the settlement of Tonenke, using an unidentified type of high-precision guided munition.

“This is how the ‘nice day’ looks in Tonenke,” wrote the Russian military.

The video shows the munition hurtling at a staggering speed and impacting one of the buildings.

Russian military bloggers stated that it could be either the French-guided aviation bomb AASM-250 Hammer or the American GBU-39B SDB. However, they note that neither of these aerial bombs resembles the munition used in the attack on Russian military positions.

Russian soldier films an impact of what appears to be a French-supplied AASM-250 Hammer guided bomb in the settlement of Tonenke, Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine. These bombs are known to launched from Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets.https://t.co/EUnJqTRG0O pic.twitter.com/sls7PIxbiw — Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) April 2, 2024

In recent days, the Ukrainian Air Force has increased its use of aerial bombs, including French Hammers, capable of being dropped on Russian positions up to a range of approximately 40 km. For instance, such munitions were deployed against occupants in the Kherson region.