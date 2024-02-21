Wednesday, February 21, 2024
type here...

Turkish stealth fighter prototype made its first flight

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The prototype of the Türkiye’s next-generation fighter jet, KAAN, successfully completed its maiden flight.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the KAAN represents Türkiye’s most ambitious technological endeavor, aimed at bolstering the country’s defense capabilities and enhancing its strategic position on the global stage.

Accompanied by a Turkish Air Force (TurAF) F-16D Fighting Falcon, the KAAN completed its maiden flight in the early hours of Wednesday.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The fifth-generation aircraft, formerly known as the TF-X, is slated to replace the aging F-16 aircraft in the inventory of the Air Forces Command, with plans for phased implementation starting in the 2030s. Launched in 2016, the KAAN project underscores Türkiye’s commitment to modernizing its defense infrastructure and ensuring its readiness for future challenges.

Former chief of Military Intelligence, Lieutenant General İsmail Hakkı Pekin, provided insights into the aircraft’s capabilities, noting that KAAN’s mass production will span a decade. Once operational, Türkiye’s Air Force is expected to emerge as a formidable air power in the region, with the KAAN playing a central role in its fleet composition.

Retired Air Lieutenant General Erdoğan Karakuş emphasized the transformative impact of KAAN on Türkiye’s air defense capabilities, highlighting its superiority in munitions capacity compared to the F-35 jets. With the full production phase slated for completion by 2040, Türkiye is poised to possess a formidable fleet of 300 aircraft, solidifying its dominance in the skies.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Army equips soldiers with next-gen combat helmet

Emily Ryan Miller -
The U.S. Army has commenced the fielding of the Next-Generation Integrated Head Protection System (NG-IHPS) to approximately 2,000 soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat...

South Korea develops new drone interceptors

Aviation

US Army led fires in Türkiye

Army

British-made Banshee drone found near Russian position

Aviation

Sweden to provide Ukraine with largest aid package yet

Army

Slovakia starts production of new AMV XP armored vehicles

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.