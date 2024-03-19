Russia intensifies air assault strikes in Ukraine

Russian combat aircraft have increased their bombing campaign, with over 3,500 bombs dropped on Ukrainian positions since the start of this year, according to Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

Havryliuk said in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency that the intensity of the Russian assault has increased exponentially, with a staggering sixteen-fold rise in bombings compared to the previous year.

Russia using a devastating weapon – powerful aerial bombs that have decimated Ukrainian defenses and tilted the balance on the front lines. By converting a basic Soviet-era weapon into a gliding bomb, Russia has unleashed a munition capable of creating craters up to fifteen meters wide, inflicting severe damage on Ukrainian positions.

Havryliuk underscored the urgent need for measures to counter Russian air superiority. He expressed hope for the impending delivery of F-16 fighter jets, which would significantly bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities on the ground. However, the absence of the F-16s coupled with dwindling ammunition reserves for certain defense systems present pressing challenges.

“These and other factors complicate the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ efforts to repel the aggressor,” noted Havryliuk.

Despite these challenges, there is optimism regarding the forthcoming decisions on crucial military aid packages during the upcoming meeting of the Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format. Amid global ammunition production issues, Ukraine and its allies must explore avenues to ensure comprehensive support for its defense forces, prioritizing air defense systems, aircraft, long-range missiles, 155mm caliber ammunition, modern electronic warfare systems, among other essential equipment.