Russian Aerospace Forces gets additional combat aircraft

The Russian Aerospace Forces has received additional fighter-bomber aircraft from NAPO, part of Russia’s United Aircraft Corp.

The Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Association’s (NAPO) plant, part of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) within the Rostec State Corporation, has completed the manufacturing and delivery of another series of Su-34 bombers to the Russian Ministry of Defense, as confirmed by the corporation’s press service.

“The latest batch of new frontline Su-34 bombers has been handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense as part of the fulfillment of the state defense order. These aircraft have successfully undergone a series of ground and flight tests,” stated representatives from Rostec.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy Director-General of Rostec, emphasized the corporation’s prompt and complete fulfillment of Su-34 deliveries to the armed forces.

“The Novosibirsk plant is a crucial executor of the state defense order within the UAC structure. The enterprise has already commenced the execution of next year’s program, with significantly expanded volumes. The necessary production groundwork has been established,” added Yuri Slusar, CEO of UAC, as quoted by the press service.

However, it’s worth noting that among the published footage, only one new aircraft was visibly seen being transferred to the Russian military.

The Su-34 has been one of the most extensively used fixed-wing combat aircraft in the Kremlin’s operations in Ukraine.

This aircraft, noted for its modernity and capability within the Russian Aerospace Forces, has been a crucial asset, but its deployment has incurred losses. Open-source intelligence confirms the destruction of at least 22 Su-34 aircraft since the onset of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine.