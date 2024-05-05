Elbit Systems to upgrade U.S. Army next-gen Bradley fighting vehicle

Israeli aerospace giant Elbit Systems announced that it has been awarded a $37 million contract to supply its Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

As noted by the company, the APS will be integrated into the U.S. Army’s next-generation Bradley M2A4E1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles, enhancing their defensive capabilities.

The Iron Fist APS is an advanced hard kill system designed to provide 360-degree protection against various anti-armor threats, including anti-tank rockets, missiles, drones, and loitering munitions.

Over the course of 24 months, Elbit Systems will execute the contract, ensuring the timely integration of the Iron Fist system into the Bradley vehicles. Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land division, emphasized the importance of the Iron Fist system in enhancing the survivability of the Bradley IFVs in hostile environments.

The M2A4E1 Bradley, already recognized as the most advanced version to date, will undergo further enhancements with the integration of the Iron Fist APS. This upgrade is particularly crucial in countering the evolving threats posed by anti-armor weapons on the modern battlefield.

In addition to the Iron Fist system, the M2A4E1 Bradley will benefit from other improvements, including an enhanced High Definition Forward Looking Infrared Gunner’s Sight and an Environmental Control Unit.

The contract announcement comes at a time when the U.S. Army is actively modernizing its armored vehicle fleet to meet evolving threats and operational requirements. The integration of the Iron Fist APS reflects the Army’s proactive approach to enhancing the protection and survivability of its armored assets.