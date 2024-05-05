Sunday, May 5, 2024
US Air Force F-16s intercept Russian Tu-95 bombers near Alaska

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via Telegram

Two Tu-95MS bombers conducted a flight over neutral waters of the Bering Sea near the western coast of Alaska, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The strategic missile carriers were accompanied by fighters from foreign states at certain stages of the route,” the military department added.

The published footage showed an American F-16C from the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron (FIS) based at Eielson Air Force Base.

Formerly known as the 18th Aggressor Squadron, the unit was redesignated as the 18th FIS on February 2, 2024, reflecting its renewed focus on air defense. This shift has been ongoing since the 18th AGRS supported the F-22 in air defense roles with F-16s on Quick Reaction Alert duties since late 2022.

Notably, the Russian footage features F-16s from the recently redesignated 18th FIS in Aggressors paint scheme.

The aircraft of the 18th Squadron feature camouflage resembling various types of Russian and Chinese Air Force aircraft. However, it has now been renamed from aggressors to interceptors, with their new mission being to ensure aerospace control near Alaska.

