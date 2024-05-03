US Air Force builds new weapons facility to support future B-21 operations

The U.S. Air Force 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Base marked a new milestone with a ceremony on April 29 to commemorate the beginning of construction on the base’s new Weapons Generation Facility (WGF).

This facility, one of over 35 construction projects planned at Ellsworth, is poised to bolster future Air Force base operations which will support the B-1 now, and soon with the B-21

With a contract exceeding $205 million recently awarded to BL Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama, the construction of the WGF is slated to commence in May 2024, aiming for completion by March 2027.

Maj. Gen. John Newberry, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center commander, presided over the base event, underscoring the significance of the project, which is designed to modernize support functions for Air Force Global Strike Command assets. The initiative aims to replace aging facilities originally constructed in the 1960s and 1970s.

Acknowledging the vital role of community support, Newberry expressed gratitude for the unwavering backing the base receives from the Black Hills community, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strategic deterrence.

“There’s a great partnership with the B-1 now, and soon with the B-21, and local support from the Black Hills community to maintain strategic deterrence for our nation,” Newberry said. “It’s essential that we continue operations today but also prepare for the B-21.”

Colonel Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing commander, emphasized the project’s critical role in Ellsworth’s future and the integration of the B-21 program. He highlighted the facility’s enhanced security features, including a reduced storage footprint and updated infrastructure, poised to usher in a new era of safety and reliability in weapons handling.