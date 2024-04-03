Spain, German defense conglomerate sign deal on supply of mortar rounds

Rheinmetall, a German defense conglomerate, has received another substantial contract from the Spanish government worth a higher double-digit million euros.

The agreement entails the delivery of 104,000 mortar rounds in various calibers – 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm – to the Spanish army by the end of 2025. This latest framework agreement, sealed in the first quarter of 2024, marks the second collaboration between Rheinmetall and Spain and includes an option for a two-year extension.

The mortar rounds procured will serve multiple purposes within the Spanish army’s infantry units, featuring high explosive, smoke, and illumination ammunition variants. With ranges spanning from 2.59 km for the 60mm caliber to 8.25 km for the 120mm caliber, these rounds provide tactical flexibility across diverse operational environments.

As noted by the company, Rheinmetall’s mortar ammunition is renowned for its extended range, improved accuracy, and enhanced target effectiveness. Designed to address the challenges of engaging targets in complex terrain and urban settings, these munitions empower military forces with heightened operational capabilities.

As one of the world’s premier ammunition manufacturers, Rheinmetall recently secured a separate contract worth over €200 million to supply the Spanish army with 155mm artillery ammunition.