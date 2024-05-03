Israelis call government for transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine

Amid the Israeli Air Force’s plan to retire its aging US-made Patriot missile defense systems and replace them with more advanced Israeli systems citizens of Israel have initiated a petition urging the government to consider transferring Patriot systems to Ukraine.

The retirement of the Patriot array, known as Yahalom in the Israeli Air Force, is expected to occur within the next two months, as the military transitions to more sophisticated defense systems, including the Iron Dome.

In response to this development, concerned citizens have launched a petition addressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, advocating for the transfer of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine.

The petition emphasizes the ongoing threat posed by Russian aggression and highlights the daily aerial attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

The petition underscores the need for solidarity among nations facing common threats, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and international advocacy to combat aggression and ensure collective security.