Spain’s next-gen fighting vehicle begins tests

The first Infantry Version Vehicle (ICV) of Spain’s VCR 8×8 Dragon has entered the phase of internal testing at the General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) Santa Bárbara Sistemas factory in Alcalá de Guadaira, Seville.

These internal assessments ensure all systems are meticulously reviewed and validated before the initiation of formal qualification tests, slated to commence next April in collaboration with the Spanish Ministry of Defense (MoD) and General Directorate of Armament and Material (DGAM).

During the qualification phase, the ICV’s performance will undergo comprehensive scrutiny, encompassing a series of tests conducted at the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA) facilities in Torrejón de Ardoz and La Marañosa, both located in Madrid.

The first ICV, part of the extensive VCR 8×8 Dragon series, was assembled at the GDELS Santa Bárbara Sistemas Trubia factory in Asturias before being transported to Alcalá de Guadaíra for final validation procedures.

Under the VCR 8×8 Dragon contract between the Spanish Ministry of Defense and Tess Defence, which includes GDELS Santa Bárbara Sistemas, a total of 277 infantry version vehicles are slated for production. The current project timeline anticipates the rollout of 45 ICV units throughout 2024.

The initial production phase contract for the VCR 8×8 Dragon encompasses the production of 348 vehicles.