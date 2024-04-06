Saturday, April 6, 2024
Spanish Navy taps GDELS for Piranha III fleet maintenance

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Amber Blanchard

The Spanish Navy has awarded GDELS Santa Bárbara Sistemas a framework agreement for the maintenance of the fleet of Piranha III-C 8×8 amphibious vehicles of the Spanish Marine Corps for the next two years, coordinated from the Alcalá de Guadaira factory.

Under the terms of the framework agreement, GDELS Santa Bárbara Sistemas will assume responsibility for the maintenance of all Piranha III-C vehicles, including 18 units in phase one and an additional 21 units in phase two. This comprehensive maintenance scope covers all versions of the vehicles, along with the provision of necessary spare parts.

The significance of this agreement lies in its contribution to the collaboration between the Spanish Navy and GDELS Santa Bárbara Sistemas, ensuring the operational integrity of the amphibious vehicle fleet as per operational demands. By securing maintenance services for the Piranha III-C vehicles, the Spanish Navy reaffirms its commitment to maintaining Spain’s defense capabilities at optimal levels.

Through such agreements, the Spanish Navy ensures that its amphibious capabilities remain reliable and effective, ready to fulfill their mission requirements whenever and wherever needed.

