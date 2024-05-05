USS Theodore Roosevelt marks 250,000th arrested landing milestone

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) achieved a significant milestone on March 19, 2024, completing its 250,000th successful arrested landing.

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brandon Miller, operations officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, made the historic landing aboard an F/A-18F Super Hornet during routine operations in the South China Sea.

The accomplishment of reaching 250,000 arrested landings is a testament to the carrier’s ability to operate effectively and consistently in international waters since its commissioning. The arresting gear on the carrier plays a critical role in flight operations, handling extreme demands with precision and reliability. The crew’s dedication to maintaining this high-performance equipment ensures the carrier’s continued success in supporting aviation missions.

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Mark Jolly, leading chief petty officer of the aircraft launch and recovery equipment (ALRE) team, highlighted the team’s resilience and dedication in maintaining the arresting gear. Despite challenges such as being undermanned and working long hours in hot spaces, the ALRE team’s commitment to excellence has been unwavering.

To commemorate this milestone, Captain Brian Schrum, commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt, and Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine, joined the ALRE team and crew for a celebration. However, the crew quickly returned to their duties, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to ensuring the carrier’s operational readiness.

The successful completion of 250,000 arrested landings demonstrates the Theodore Roosevelt’s capability to operate anywhere, anytime, sending a strong message to allies and adversaries alike about the Navy’s proficiency and readiness.