Ukrainian military forces successfully repelled a Russian advance, destroying 42 Russian tanks and armored vehicles near a village in the Donetsk region.

This decisive action, reported by the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky on Facebook, underscores the fierce resistance Ukrainian troops are mounting against Russian aggression.

The defense effort was a collaborative endeavor, with fighters from the 58th Brigade, along with units from the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky, the 762nd State Special Transport Service Guard Brigade, and other military formations, jointly engaging the advancing Russian forces.

Currently, Russian troops are conducting an aggressive offensive campaign, advancing towards areas near Chasove Yar and Avdiivka, with Robitne finding itself in a precarious situation within the “gray zone” of war. However, they are encountering staunch opposition from Ukrainian forces, who, despite facing significant shortages of ammunition, are inflicting substantial losses on the enemy.

No comments necessary pic.twitter.com/CRMyGJEKnd — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 2, 2024

These recent developments serve as visual confirmation that since February 24, 2022, Russia has suffered significant losses on the battlefield, with nearly 3,000 tanks and 5,200 armored vehicles visually confirmed destroyed.