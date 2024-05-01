Wednesday, May 1, 2024
type here...

US Army unveils next-gen Bradley fighting vehicle

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
courtesy photo

Last week, the United States Army introduced the M2A4E1 Bradley variant at the Reserve Center in Saco, Maine.

This latest iteration represents a significant leap forward in terms of both modernization and survivability.

The M2A4E1 Bradley stands out as the most advanced version to date, boasting a range of enhancements aimed at bolstering its defensive capabilities. Key among these upgrades is the integration of the Iron Fist Light (IFL) active protection system, designed to counter anti-armor threats effectively.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Iron Fist system is a critical addition, providing the Bradley with the means to defend against a variety of threats, including rocket-propelled grenades, in diverse environments ranging from open terrain to densely populated urban areas. Its mechanism involves launching an explosive charge toward incoming threats, detonating it to create a shockwave that disrupts or deflects the threat away from the protected platform.

One notable feature of the Iron Fist system is its combustible casing, which serves to minimize collateral damage by reducing fragmentation. This design consideration not only enhances the safety of nearby personnel but also helps safeguard critical infrastructure during combat operations.

In addition to the Iron Fist system, the M2A4E1 Bradley incorporates other improvements, such as an enhanced High Definition Forward Looking Infrared Gunner’s Sight and an Environmental Control Unit. The latter is particularly crucial for preventing heat stress among dismounted troops, underscoring the Army’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of its personnel in challenging operational environments.

According to a statement from the Program Executive Office Ground Combat System, the Army received funding to procure the M2A4E1 for every Bradley donated to Ukraine.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.