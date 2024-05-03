Germany enters R&D phase of CAVS program

Finnish armored vehicles manufacturer Patria announced that Germany had entered the research and development phase of the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) program.

Alongside Finland, Latvia, and Sweden, Germany, in partnership with Patria, is advancing the initiative aimed at enhancing armored vehicle capabilities across participating nations.

The CAVS program, initiated in 2020 by Finland and Latvia, expanded with Sweden’s inclusion in 2022, and now welcomes Germany as its fourth member. Through this agreement, Germany gains access to the program’s developmental outcomes and contributes to shaping the requirements for future mission variants.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Patria, with over four decades of expertise in protected troop transportation and system integration, leads the development of the 6×6 armored vehicle system within the CAVS program. Leveraging local industry capabilities of member nations ensures a robust supply chain, enhancing collective security.

Hugo Vanbockryck, Head of Market Area Europe at Patria, expressed optimism about Germany’s participation, emphasizing the nation’s military prowess and industrial versatility.

With the German government’s acknowledgment of the Bundeswehr’s need for approximately 1,000 armored 6×6 vehicles with advanced protection, the CAVS program aligns with Germany’s defense priorities.