Russia’s new Su-57 aircraft spotted in Novosibirsk

A new Su-57 fighter jet with tail number 11 Red was recently spotted at Tolmachevo Airport in Novosibirsk, south Siberia.

The appearance of this advanced Russian aircraft has ignited the interest of local aviation enthusiasts and defense observers alike.

The Su-57, also known as the PAK FA (Prospective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation), represents Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft. Developed by the renowned Sukhoi Design Bureau, this cutting-edge aircraft is a pivotal component of Russia’s ongoing efforts to modernize and enhance its air force capabilities.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Recent reports from Russian media have shed light on Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet procurement program. The Russian Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with PJSC Sukhoi Company, has entered into a comprehensive agreement aimed at acquiring a total of 76 serial Su-57 fighter jets. This agreement, which includes the initial two aircraft individually contracted in 2018, is expected to be fulfilled by 2027.

By the end of 2022, significant progress had been made under this contract, resulting in the production of 11 serial Su-57 fighter jets.

In 2023, the Russian Air Force anticipates the receipt of a total of seven or eight Su-57 aircraft, with the initial batch already in its possession. According to available information, the recently sighted aircraft likely belongs to the production batch for this year.

The Su-57 is designed with advanced stealth capabilities, rendering it less detectable by radar systems. Its radar-absorbing coating and aerodynamic shape significantly reduce its radar cross-section, providing a substantial advantage in combat scenarios.

The presence of the new Su-57 at Tolmachevo Airport underscores the Russian Aerospace Forces’ ongoing investment in advanced military aviation technology. The Su-57’s blend of stealth, supersonic speed, maneuverability, and cutting-edge avionics makes it a formidable asset for future conflicts.