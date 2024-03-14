Russian military receives new batch of T-90M tanks

Russian state aerospace and defense conglomerate Rostec has announced the delivery of a new batch of T-90M Proryv tanks to the Russian troops.

This latest shipment, manufactured by the subsidiary Uralvagonzavod, underscores Russia’s ongoing efforts to restore the losses that Russians suffered in the war in Ukraine.

The transfer of military hardware coincided with a celebratory event as part of President Vladimir Putin’s pre-election campaign ahead of the upcoming Russian presidential elections.

According to Rostec, the newly supplied tanks feature a range of enhancements aimed at improving crew survivability and operational effectiveness in combat scenarios.

The T-90M Proryv tanks boast all-around protection and a modern, highly automated fire control system designed for 24/7 operation. Upgrades to the tanks include the replacement of the turret, along with enhancements to the powertrain, transmission system, and suspension, resulting in improved armor protection.

However, Western analysts and experts have expressed skepticism regarding the claims made by Russian officials, criticizing the T-90M tank for inheriting technical deficiencies typical of earlier Soviet-era tank designs, such as those found in the T-72/80/90 family.