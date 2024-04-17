Ukrainian drones attack Russian radar for detection of ballistic missiles

On April 17, Ukrainian suicide drones executed a new attack on the 590th separate radio-technical node, located in the Russian city of Kovylkino in Mordovia.

According to Ukrainian media, the target of the strike was the 29B6 Konteiner radar system, boasting a detection range of approximately 3,000 kilometers and an altitude detection capability of over 100 kilometers. The distance from the Ukrainian border to the site of impact was approximately 680 kilometers.

Konteiner is an extensive bistatic system comprised of distinct high-frequency transmitter and receiver arrays. The transmitter array spans over 1,440 feet with 36 masts, while the receiver array covers 4,265 feet with 144 masts. The transmitter and receiver sites in Mordovia are situated around 186 miles apart.

The dual-coordinate over-the-horizon radar (OTHR) 29B6 Konteiner is part of Russia’s air and space attack reconnaissance system. The first prototype of the Konteiner radar was constructed in Kovylkino, Mordovia, between 2000 and 2002.

Local residents reported hearing explosions around 9 a.m., and videos circulating online depicted a column of smoke rising from the location of the Konteiner radar following the drone strike.

This marks the second attack on the over-the-horizon radar facility in Kovylkino, with the first incident reported on April 11. According to media reports, the previous attack resulted in damage to the building housing the command center.