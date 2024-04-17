Wednesday, April 17, 2024
type here...

Ukrainian drones attack Russian radar for detection of ballistic missiles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via Google Maps

On April 17, Ukrainian suicide drones executed a new attack on the 590th separate radio-technical node, located in the Russian city of Kovylkino in Mordovia.

According to Ukrainian media, the target of the strike was the 29B6 Konteiner radar system, boasting a detection range of approximately 3,000 kilometers and an altitude detection capability of over 100 kilometers. The distance from the Ukrainian border to the site of impact was approximately 680 kilometers.

Konteiner is an extensive bistatic system comprised of distinct high-frequency transmitter and receiver arrays. The transmitter array spans over 1,440 feet with 36 masts, while the receiver array covers 4,265 feet with 144 masts. The transmitter and receiver sites in Mordovia are situated around 186 miles apart.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The dual-coordinate over-the-horizon radar (OTHR) 29B6 Konteiner is part of Russia’s air and space attack reconnaissance system. The first prototype of the Konteiner radar was constructed in Kovylkino, Mordovia, between 2000 and 2002.

Local residents reported hearing explosions around 9 a.m., and videos circulating online depicted a column of smoke rising from the location of the Konteiner radar following the drone strike.

This marks the second attack on the over-the-horizon radar facility in Kovylkino, with the first incident reported on April 11. According to media reports, the previous attack resulted in damage to the building housing the command center.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia’s bizarre ‘turtle tank’ again appears in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian military forces have once again deployed their experimental tank, dubbed the 'turtle tank,' in combat in Ukraine. The 'turtle tank' is a peculiar adaptation...

Russia backs Iran’s attack on Israel

News

Russia hits one of Ukraine’s largest power plants amid shortage of missile defenses

Aviation

US military conducts joint exercises for rapid troop deployment

Army

Israel’s Arrow defense system proves effective amidst Iran’s attack

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.