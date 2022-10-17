Monday, October 17, 2022
Russian military plane slams into apartment building

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A military plane has crashed into an apartment building in Yeysk in south Russia.

Russian media on Oct. 17, reported that a military plane (reportedly was Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 Fullback strike aircraft) smashed into an apartment building in Yeysk.

Two pilots appeared to have ejected moments before impact.

After the plane crashed, a fire broke out.

According to local sources, one of the engines on the Su-34 caught fire shortly after takeoff from Yeysk airbase.

No casualties or injuries have been reported at this time.

The Su-34 combat aircraft is designed to engage ground, surface and air targets day and night in any weather conditions.

According to the Russian MoD website, the Su-34’s flight range is up to 4,000 km, maximum speed – up to 1,900 km per hour. The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

