Russian military plane slams into apartment building

A military plane has crashed into an apartment building in Yeysk in south Russia.

Russian media on Oct. 17, reported that a military plane (reportedly was Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 Fullback strike aircraft) smashed into an apartment building in Yeysk.

Two pilots appeared to have ejected moments before impact.

After the plane crashed, a fire broke out.

According to local sources, one of the engines on the Su-34 caught fire shortly after takeoff from Yeysk airbase.

No casualties or injuries have been reported at this time.

The Su-34 combat aircraft is designed to engage ground, surface and air targets day and night in any weather conditions.

According to the Russian MoD website, the Su-34’s flight range is up to 4,000 km, maximum speed – up to 1,900 km per hour. The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability.