Monday, February 12, 2024
type here...

Russian kamikaze drone crashes in Moldova

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by the Moldovan Border Police

On Sunday, February 11th, remains of a one-way-attack unmanned aerial vehicle, known popularly as a “kamikaze drone,” were found near the town of Etulia, located on the southern border of Moldova near Ukraine.

According to assessments by the Moldovan Border Police, the wreckage was identified as belonging to a Russian-made prop-powered Shahed-136 drone.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement at the site of the drone’s discovery, stringent security measures were implemented. Authorities emphasized that the remnants of the combat UAV posed no immediate threat to civilians.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Among the debris of the ‘Shahed’ drone was found, a combat warhead containing approximately 50 kilograms of explosives was located.

“During the examination of the ‘Shahed’ combat drone wreckage in the Vulkaneshty district, sappers uncovered a combat payload containing approximately 50 kilograms of explosives… The explosive ordnance disposal unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has successfully rendered safe and collected all fragments of the UAV. Sappers will proceed to neutralize the explosive device under secure conditions,” stated the report.

Moldovan authorities have cordoned off the entire perimeter surrounding the drone crash site since the discovery of the debris, and a thorough investigation is ongoing.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia’s new air defense system drives straight into row of mines

Dylan Malyasov -
A video circulating on social media yesterday shows the new Russian S-350 Vityaz surface-to-air missile system straight into a row of mines and exploding...

Russia forced to use export-intended T-90S tanks

Army

Ukrainian military uses aerostats on battlefield

Aviation

Estonia receives Blue Spear missile system

Army

US military intercepts ballistic missile target during test

Maritime Security

Ukraine to get more NASAMS air defense systems

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.