Russian kamikaze drone crashes in Moldova

On Sunday, February 11th, remains of a one-way-attack unmanned aerial vehicle, known popularly as a “kamikaze drone,” were found near the town of Etulia, located on the southern border of Moldova near Ukraine.

According to assessments by the Moldovan Border Police, the wreckage was identified as belonging to a Russian-made prop-powered Shahed-136 drone.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement at the site of the drone’s discovery, stringent security measures were implemented. Authorities emphasized that the remnants of the combat UAV posed no immediate threat to civilians.

Among the debris of the ‘Shahed’ drone was found, a combat warhead containing approximately 50 kilograms of explosives was located.

“During the examination of the ‘Shahed’ combat drone wreckage in the Vulkaneshty district, sappers uncovered a combat payload containing approximately 50 kilograms of explosives… The explosive ordnance disposal unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has successfully rendered safe and collected all fragments of the UAV. Sappers will proceed to neutralize the explosive device under secure conditions,” stated the report.

Moldovan authorities have cordoned off the entire perimeter surrounding the drone crash site since the discovery of the debris, and a thorough investigation is ongoing.