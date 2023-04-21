Russian attack helicopters destroy its own armored vehicles

The Russian Armed Forces reportedly use their attack helicopters to destroy abandoned armored vehicles on the front lines.

According to Militarnyi, pro-Russian media shared footage showing ongoing helicopter attacks in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The footage allegedly shows an attack helicopter in action, but the targets were Russian damaged and abandoned combat vehicles.

According to social media observers, the Russians hit two of their own infantry fighting vehicles in the Donetsk region from an attack helicopter.

OSINT experts discovered that the Russians hit their BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles near Mykilske.

Abandoned Russian troops’ combat vehicles were left near the forest belt between the fields.

Probably, Russian attack helicopters used guided anti-tank missiles to destroy armored vehicles.