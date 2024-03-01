Friday, March 1, 2024
Russia to resume production of A-50 radar planes

By Dylan Malyasov
Russia plans to restart production of Beriev A-50 long-range detection aircraft, according to Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russia defense heavyweight Rostec.

Chemezov’s confirmation underscores the vital role of the A-50 for the Russian Armed Forces.

The A-50 serves as a critical reconnaissance asset, enabling Russian forces to detect Ukrainian missiles and identify ground targets effectively. Its reconnaissance capabilities have been instrumental in Russian operations over Ukraine, providing early warnings of airborne threats and facilitating command and control functions.

British intelligence reports underscore the A-50’s significance, recognizing it as a “key tool” in Russian operations over Ukraine, offering early threat warnings and command capabilities.

Russia’s decision to reinvigorate A-50 production follows the loss of two such aircraft earlier this year due to Ukrainian air defense systems. Sources indicate that the first A-50 was downed by a Patriot surface-to-air missile system, while the second fell victim to two missiles of upgraded S-200 long-range air defense system.

Another Russian A-50 sustained damage from a drone strike at Machulishchy Air Base in Belarus in 2023, necessitating extensive repairs.

Currently, Russia’s operational A-50 fleet is relatively limited, posing challenges in meeting the demands of modern warfare scenarios in Ukraine.

Dylan Malyasov
