Russian media reported that the new version of the Pantsir air defense system is already participating in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to RIA Novosti, the upgraded Pantsir-SM air defense system demonstrates heightened effectiveness compared to the base version. These enhancements offer significantly extended detection, tracking, and engagement ranges, reportedly capable of intercepting mini-drones, guided artillery projectiles, and high-speed ballistic targets.

The Pantsir-SM is a truck-mounted road-mobile air defense system armed with command-guided surface-to-air missiles and a pair of twin-barrel 30mm automatic cannons.

The modernized Pantsir-SM incorporates an advanced fire control system with state-of-the-art phased array radar for detection and tracking alongside an optical-electronic complex. It boasts the ability to identify small targets at distances up to 75 kilometers while employing newly introduced guided hypersonic missiles extends the interception range to 40 kilometers.

Background information revealed earlier noted the Pantsir-SM’s integration with new hypersonic-guided missiles, doubling the engagement range compared to the previous Pantsir-S model, which had a range of 20 kilometers. The system’s capability to detect and neutralize targets has also been raised from 15 to 18 kilometers in altitude. Additionally, alongside these new missiles, the modernized system can utilize missiles from the Pantsir-S1 complex.

It’s important to note that Russian media outlets are known for occasionally distorting or embellishing factual information in line with their interests.