Friday, December 15, 2023
Russia develops new kamikaze drone boat

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian media has unveiled the Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant (KMZ) in Saint Petersburg, specializing in manufacturing vessels for Russian security forces and maritime drones, showcasing the combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “Oduvanchik.”

According to Militarnyi, the Russian Ministry of Defense commissioned the Oduvanchik (Dandelion) drone boat in a quantity of ten units for testing purposes.

These trials reportedly aim to occur directly within the combat zone against Ukraine.

Representatives from KMZ claim the drone boat can carry an explosive payload or other useful cargo weighing up to 600 kilograms. For comparison, the SeaBaby drone, which struck the Crimean Bridge in July 2023, carried 850 kilograms of explosives.

Capable of covering distances of up to 200 kilometers at speeds of 80 km/h, this unmanned boat can potentially strike Odesa if launched from Crimea. Furthermore, the possibility of launching them from vessels already at sea remains a distinct prospect.

Executive Editor

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

