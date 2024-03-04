Russia abandons Armata tank due to its high cost

The head of the Russian defense conglomerate Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, confirmed that the state-of-the-art Russian tank, the T-14 “Armata,” is not being deployed in the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin has labeled a “special military operation.”

Chemezov attributed this decision to the tank’s exorbitant cost, indicating that the military is opting for the more economical T-90 tanks instead. He underscored the prohibitive expense of the Armata as a deterrent to its immediate deployment, stressing the need for funds to develop newer and more cost-effective tank models.

“In terms of its functionality, it certainly surpasses existing tanks, but it’s too expensive, so the army is unlikely to use it now. It’s easier for them to buy the same T-90s,” Chemezov said.

Despite this, Chemezov confirmed that the T-14 “Armata” remains part of the Russian Army’s arsenal.

The T-14 “Armata” has been the subject of much speculation since its unveiling, with Russian propaganda previously claiming its active participation in combat operations as early as 2023. However, no concrete evidence has surfaced to support these claims, casting doubts on the tank’s actual deployment in battle.

Developed as part of the Armata standardized platform, the T-14 tank was intended to be a significant advancement in Russian military technology. Despite initial plans to procure a large fleet of T-14s, delays and cost concerns have tempered its widespread adoption.