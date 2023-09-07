Polish Air Force shows interest in Eagles “on steroids”

Boeing’s Defense and Space announced on Thursday that the Polish Air Force is showing an interest in new F-15EX fighter-bombers, known popularly as “Strike Eagle on steroids.”

According to a press release from Boeing, the company is showcasing the F‑15EX fighter aircraft to Poland as a potential U.S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales program.

The announcement was made at the annual MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition where Boeing is highlighting advanced defense systems, capabilities and services.

“Poland’s interest in the F-15EX confirms its dedication to the preparedness and effectiveness of its military forces,” said Tim Flood, senior director, Global Business Development for Europe and Americas. “The F-15EX offers superior interoperability, supportability and affordability along with a robust industry plan that would support Poland’s goal of developing independent defense capabilities.”

“The F-15EX is the world’s most advanced fighter with unmatched capability, lethality and survivability and is the right fit to strengthen Poland’s security needs,” said Rob Novotny, director, Business Development for Boeing’s F-15 program. “Through enhanced interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces, capacity for technology growth and a 20,000+ hour economic operational airframe life, Poland can expect the F-15EX to win in existing and future threat environments.”

The F-15EX is in production with two aircraft delivered to the U.S. Air Force. Indonesia recently became the 8th country to select the F-15 and will become the first export customer of the latest FX variant when the sale is finalized.

Boeing has been present in Poland for more than 30 years. With headquarters in Warsaw, Boeing Digital Solutions & Analytics operations in Gdańsk and Parts & Distribution Services in Rzeszow, Boeing employs more than 1,000 people in Poland and is currently establishing strong engineering capability in all of its three locations. In addition to its growing footprint in-country, Boeing is an important partner of the Polish aviation industry and has strong relationships with local communities, industry, airlines, Polish Government and the Polish Armed Forces.