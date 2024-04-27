Raytheon awards $344M contract to modernize missile electronics

U.S. aerospace giant Raytheon, an RTX business, has secured a $344 million contract for the development of two missile variants – the SM-2 Block IIICU and SM-6 Block IU – featuring a common guidance section housing essential electronics and software directing the missile to its target.

Both variants will utilize a newly designed guidance section, target detection device, independent flight termination system, and electronics unit. This shared architecture enables Raytheon to streamline production, enhancing flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

Kim Ernzen, president of Naval Power at Raytheon, emphasized the significance of these upgrades in bolstering the defense capabilities of the U.S. Navy and its allies. Ernzen highlighted the groundbreaking aspect of this project, marking the debut of Standard Missile active radar technology among international allies of the United States.

Primarily funded by Foreign Military Sales, the updated missiles will initially serve the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan, and Korea.

Contract work is underway in Tucson, Arizona, with plans for further missile level qualification events and At-Sea flight tests tailored to the SM-2 Block IIICU configuration in a subsequent contract expected later this year.